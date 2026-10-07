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OfficeDevelopmentEast MidlandsPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationUK & Ireland

Plans lodged for 100,000 sq ft Derby office

7 Oct 2026 | 12:37 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

St James Securities and Peveril Securities will redevelop 3 Springwell Square

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