NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RegenerationEast MidlandsInvestmentResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Plans lodged for £100m Derbyshire regeneration project

13 May 2026 | 16:08 | London | by May Agaran

Submission by Capital & Centric to create 332 homes at The Springs shopping centre site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Rioja Estates submits £150m Great Yarmouth mixed-use plans

14 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Q+A: £2.5bn Elephant Park development boss on what happens after the cranes leave

14 Aug 2026
Read
Light, Architecture, Building

Government unveils new high street planning rules

13 Aug 2026
Read

Council seeks partner for £90m town centre regeneration

11 Aug 2026
Read