Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Plans lodged for £130m Leeds resi scheme

28 Aug 2025 | 07:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

504-home New Foundry Square project brought forward by developer Forshaw Group

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Federated Hermes preps City landmark for sale

27 Aug 2025
Read

Tritax Big Box formally drops out of battle for Warehouse REIT

27 Aug 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Poundland evades collapse with restructuring plan

27 Aug 2025
Read

Q+A: Redical on bringing experiences to shopping centres and its next big buy

28 Aug 2025
Read