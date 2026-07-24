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ResidentialEast of EnglandUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

Plans lodged for 1,600 East Cambridgeshire homes

24 Jul 2026 | 14:48 | London | by May Agaran

Highflyer Farm North forms final phase of Ely expansion

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