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RegenerationEast MidlandsOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Plans lodged for £1bn Northampton Greyfriars regeneration

6 Oct 2026 | 07:28 | London | by May Agaran

Decision expected in early 2027 and the first 103 homes to complete in 2029

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