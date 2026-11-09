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LogisticsSouth EastUK & IrelandDevelopment

Plans lodged for 1m sq ft Hampshire logistics scheme

9 Nov 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Obsidian Strategic seeks to obtain outline planning permission

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