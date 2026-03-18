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LogisticsDevelopmentESGScotlandSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Plans lodged for 200,000 sq ft Lanarkshire logistics scheme

18 Mar 2026 | 15:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Eurocentral Gateway project brought forward by joint venture partners J Smart & Co and Manse

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