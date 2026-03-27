NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialDevelopmentNorth WestPlanningUK & Ireland

Plans lodged for 290-home Liverpool scheme

27 Mar 2026 | 07:38 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Brack Construction to redevelop former primary school site in city's Vauxhall district

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Gateshead Quays development site hits the market

26 Mar 2026
Read

London Square clinches consent for 288 Brixton homes

25 Mar 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Homes England seals Norwich mustard factory deal

24 Mar 2026
Read

Approval for next phase of Capital & Centric's Sheffield masterplan

24 Mar 2026
Read