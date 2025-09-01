Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Plans lodged for 30-storey Preston build-to-rent tower

1 Sep 2025 | 07:24 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The £40m Altura development will be Lancashire's tallest residential block once built

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Planning cleared for redevelopment of historic City office

29 Aug 2025
Read

Dandara and Gamuda secure financing for £80m Glasgow student scheme

29 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

New York-based green energy player eyes UK and European funds

29 Aug 2025
Read
Animal, Sea Life, Fish

Indurent seeks to reel in buyer for £130m portfolio

28 Aug 2025
Read