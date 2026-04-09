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Student AccommodationLondonUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Plans lodged for £357m Aldgate student-led project

9 Apr 2026 | 15:52 | London | by May Agaran

Scheme to provide around 800 student beds

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