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ResidentialDevelopmentEast of EnglandHotels & LeisureRegenerationUK & Ireland

Plans lodged for 400 Cambridge North homes

28 May 2026 | 14:32 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Scheme was one of four developments highlighted as part of Platform4’s launch in November

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