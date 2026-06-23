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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Plans lodged for £4bn Northumberland data centre

23 Jun 2026 | 11:53 | London | by May Agaran

3.8m sq ft sq ft campus proposed in West Sleekburn

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