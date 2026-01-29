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Life SciencesAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Plans lodged for £750m London life sciences campus

29 Jan 2026 | 12:18 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Development forms part of the newly announced Barts Life Science Cluster in Whitechapel

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