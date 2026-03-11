NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsESGInvestmentSustainabilityUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Plans lodged for 800,000 sq ft Indurent Park Tamworth expansion

11 Mar 2026 | 07:41 | London | by May Agaran

Speculative logistics units will have floorspace from 96,000 sq ft up to 565,105 sq ft

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Arrow Capital Partners signs tenant for 200,000 sq ft Cheshire shed

17 Sep 2026
Read

Leasing deals signed across 53,000 sq ft at King's Cross estate

8 Sep 2026
Read
Neighborhood, City, Urban

Gracie Group lodges £350m mixed-use plans for Edgware site

8 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Panattoni unveils plans for 1.5m sq ft Rugby logistics park

7 Sep 2026
Read