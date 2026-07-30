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ResidentialSouth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentPlanningRegeneration

Plans lodged for 915-home Somerset urban extension project

30 Jul 2026 | 07:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Scheme brought forward by partners Stonewater and PM Asset Management

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