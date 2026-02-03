NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Co-livingDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Plans lodged for Nottingham's first co-living scheme

3 Feb 2026 | 07:48 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Waterway House project will comprise 320 homes across a five-storey block

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

81% of commercial stock still rated below EPC B, says BPF report

2 Feb 2026
Read

Green light for £500m Camden mixed-use scheme

2 Feb 2026
Read

Meag seals deal for Dublin build-to-rent scheme

30 Jan 2026
Read

Plans lodged for £750m London life sciences campus

29 Jan 2026
Read