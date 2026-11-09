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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandCo-livingCommunity & Social HousingStudent AccommodationDevelopmentRegeneration

Plans lodged for trio of residential towers at Greenwich gasworks site

9 Nov 2026 | 08:06 | London | by May Agaran

Project for 1,300 homes at Millennium Way site to be brought forward by Scape, Morro and Fifth State

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