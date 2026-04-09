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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandRetail

Plans progress for 2,100+ homes at London shopping centre site

9 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Council sold the freehold of Vicarage Field last year

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