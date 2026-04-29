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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Plans progress for 620,000 sq ft Newcastle airport development

29 Apr 2026 | 13:54 | London | by May Agaran

Project will be brought forward by Buccleuch Property and Argon Properties

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