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RegenerationDevelopmentHotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Plans progress for Regent Street block revamp

4 Feb 2026 | 15:04 | London | by May Agaran

Crown Estate teaming up with Westminster City Council to create 375,000 sq ft of public realm

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