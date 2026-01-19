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ResidentialNorth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentPlanning

Plans refused for 50-storey Manchester tower

19 Jan 2026 | 08:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proposals for the 750-home Stocktons site have been plagued with public objections

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