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ResidentialDevelopmentHotels & LeisureLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Plans refused for Finchley leisure centre revamp

5 Dec 2025 | 07:18 | London | by May Agaran, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Council cited the 1,500-home project's "scale and density being out of context with the environment"

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