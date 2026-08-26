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ResidentialLogisticsLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Plans resurrected for Kentish Town mixed-use scheme

26 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Fresh proposals include 17 buildings

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