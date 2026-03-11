NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsEast of EnglandInvestmentUK & Ireland

Plans revealed for 2.5m sq ft Cambridge logistics scheme

11 Mar 2026 | 15:18 | London | by May Agaran

Expanded campus follows a draft allocation of up to 2.58m sq ft from emerging Greater Cambridge Local Plan

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Barings buys €13m Italian logistics site

21 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Clarion acquires 117,000 sq m Amiens warehouse

21 Sep 2026
Read

Newlands secures one of Scotland's largest-ever logistics funding deals

18 Sep 2026
Read

Arrow Capital Partners signs tenant for 200,000 sq ft Cheshire shed

17 Sep 2026
Read