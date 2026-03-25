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OfficeDevelopmentESGLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Plans revealed for redevelopment of One Embankment Place

25 Mar 2026 | 07:15 | London | by May Agaran

Detailed plans for the retrofit-led project put forward by Bridgemont and Hopkins Architects

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