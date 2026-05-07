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Student AccommodationCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentLondonPlanningRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Plans revised for Imperial College’s North Acton scheme

7 May 2026 | 13:22 | London | by May Agaran

One Portal Way masterplan will increase student beds to 1,926

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