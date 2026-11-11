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TechnologyEast of EnglandUK & IrelandAlternativesDevelopmentInvestment

Plans submitted for £120m Cambridge aviation campus

11 Nov 2026 | 11:38 | London | by May Agaran

Duxford AvTech to comprise 425,000 sq ft of space for aviation technology and innovation

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