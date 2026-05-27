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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Plans submitted for 189 Manchester apartments

27 May 2026 | 15:33 | London | by May Agaran

Arora-backed Rani Developments to bring forward Dutton Point project

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