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Hotels & LeisureUK & IrelandOfficeResidentialStudent AccommodationDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Plans submitted for £200m Edinburgh mixed-use scheme

27 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran

580-bed hybrid hotel will include coworking space

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