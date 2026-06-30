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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentLondonResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Plans submitted for £203m Wembley mixed-use project

30 Jun 2026 | 16:00 | London | by May Agaran

Whitbread proposes 14-storey Premier hotel and 29-storey student accommodation scheme

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