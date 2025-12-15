NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RegenerationDevelopmentHotels & LeisureInvestmentNorth WestOfficeResidentialRetailSenior livingStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Plans submitted for 2,600-home Manchester Waters

15 Dec 2025 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Pomona Island site could host variety of different housing types

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Metropolis

Plans unveiled for next Manchester Waters phase

9 Jul 2025
Read

Approval granted for next phase of Trafford Waters scheme

19 Jun 2024
Read

Consortium appointed to drive forward Old Trafford regeneration

10 Apr 2025
Read
City, Road, Urban

Forshaw bags £64m loan from Maslow for Manchester resi-led scheme

16 Jan 2025
Read