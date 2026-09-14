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RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Plans submitted for 3.2m sq ft Battersea Power Station final phases

14 Sep 2026 | 14:48 | London | by May Agaran

Development to comprise residential, commercial, leisure and cultural space

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