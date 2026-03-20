NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsDevelopmentESGInvestmentSouth EastSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Plans submitted for 3.5m sq ft Basingstoke logistics project

20 Mar 2026 | 15:50 | London | by May Agaran

Development seeks to address lack of large-scale facilities of over 600,000 sq ft in the region

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Aerial View, Car

Aviva zooms in on £115m Edinburgh retail park

30 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Marq Logistics predicts strong leasing to continue through third quarter

29 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

Indurent bags 200,000 sq ft Knowsley logistics letting

29 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

CTP lets 16,700 sq m at German logistics park

24 Sep 2026
Read