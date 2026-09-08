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Student AccommodationDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Plans submitted for 45-storey Southwark student project

8 Sep 2026 | 15:27 | London | by May Agaran

Skyscraper providing 851 beds to be one of Europe's tallest student accommodation towers

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