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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentScotlandSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Plans submitted for £5bn Scottish data centre campus

4 Jun 2026 | 14:28 | London | by May Agaran

Cato Data Centre will be the first of ILI Group's planned £15bn network of green data centres

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