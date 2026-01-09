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ResidentialNorthern IrelandUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Plans submitted for 600 Belfast waterfront homes

9 Jan 2026 | 07:42 | London | by May Agaran

Clarendon Wharf project forms part of Belfast Harbour's target of 3,000 homes by 2029

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