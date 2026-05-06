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RetailInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

Plans submitted for 60,000 sq ft Glasgow Fort expansion

6 May 2026 | 07:13 | London | by May Agaran

Project to increase footprint of existing Marks & Spencer store

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