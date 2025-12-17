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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Plans submitted for 820,000 sq ft Preston logistics park

17 Dec 2025 | 13:18 | London | by May Agaran

Frontier Park Preston to be delivered by Monte Blackburn, the Issa brothers' property business

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