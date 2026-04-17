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RegenerationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastCommunity & Social HousingResidential

Plans submitted for 850 Hull homes

17 Apr 2026 | 15:31 | London | by May Agaran

Hybrid proposals lodged for first phase of 113 affordable homes

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