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OfficeDevelopmentLondonUK & Ireland

Plans submitted for 900,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office

5 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Scheme would refurbish and extend existing building if prelet is found

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