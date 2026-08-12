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OfficeESGHotels & LeisureLondonRetailSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Plans submitted for Canary Wharf HSBC tower revamp

12 Aug 2026 | 17:09 | London | by May Agaran

Mixed-use scheme will comprise offices, a hotel and leisure

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