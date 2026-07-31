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Co-livingLondonUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Plans submitted for Wimbledon co-living scheme

31 Jul 2026 | 07:24 | London | by May Agaran

£260m project by Re:shape and Topland to redevelop St George's House East

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