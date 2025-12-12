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OfficeDevelopmentLondonRetailUK & Ireland

Plans to modernise London's No. 1 Poultry building lodged

12 Dec 2025 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, James Buckley

A planning decision is expected early next year

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