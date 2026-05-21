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RegenerationCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialRetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Plans unveiled for £300m Sheffield Moorfoot Catalyst project

21 May 2026 | 14:33 | London | by May Agaran

Phase one involves the development of 725 homes, commercial and retail space

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