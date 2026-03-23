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LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsUK & Ireland

Plans unveiled for 650,000 sq ft Leicestershire logistics project

23 Mar 2026 | 14:00 | London | by May Agaran

Wilson Bowden Developments proposing two units on 16 acre site

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