Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentLondonRegenerationRetailSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Plans unveiled for 925,000 sq ft Oxford Street scheme

4 Jul 2025 | 07:49 | London | by May Agaran

33 Cavendish Square to provide 800,000 sq ft of offices and 125,000 sq ft of retail

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Indurent plans 500,000 sq ft Heywood logistics scheme

1 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

EQT lodges plans for 280,000 sq ft Sheffield scheme

26 Jun 2025
Read
Building, Housing, Architecture

Lazari completes 115,000 sq ft Brook Street office letting

16 Jun 2025
Read

Cadogan reports boost in operating profit and £5.7bn estate valuation

10 Jun 2025
Read