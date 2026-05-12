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Student AccommodationHotels & LeisureInvestmentNorthern IrelandRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Plans unveiled for Belfast student project

12 May 2026 | 14:54 | London | by May Agaran

Redevelopment of former Wellington Park Hotel could provide 561 beds

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