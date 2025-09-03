Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Data centresAlternativesEast of EnglandPlanningUK & Ireland

Plans unveiled for Harlow data centre

3 Sep 2025 | 14:15 | London | by May Agaran

London Road North site is near existing Kao data centre campus

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Landscape, Nature, Outdoors

RBS's former Edinburgh HQ to become data centre

2 Sep 2025
Read

Q+A: Redical on bringing experiences to shopping centres and its next big buy

28 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Go-ahead for delivery of £10bn Northumberland data centre

28 Aug 2025
Read
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Equinix cleared for €59m BT Irish data centres purchase

26 Aug 2025
Read