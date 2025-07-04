Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRetailUK & Ireland

Regent Street revamp plans hatched

4 Jul 2025 | 07:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Westminster City Council and The Crown Estate want to create over 370,000 sq ft of traffic-free public space

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Go-ahead for student-led Bermondsey project

3 Jul 2025
Read

Garbe secures £26m loan for Lancashire logistics scheme

3 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Buyers circle €400m+ distressed Dublin site

3 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Investor hoovers up Manchester industrial asset

3 Jul 2025
Read