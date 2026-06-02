NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentNordicsSweden

Platzer takes full ownership of €52m Gothenburg shed

2 Jun 2026 | 12:39 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm buying out last property in 50:50 joint venture with Catena

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Logicor agrees lease for new Gothenburg facility

24 Aug 2026
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Folksam acquires €72m Swedish resi project

2 Jul 2026
Read

Union Investment acquires €80m Gothenburg retail park

2 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

KPA Pension buys €51m Swedish resi project from Skanska

1 Jul 2026
Read